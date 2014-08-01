Donovan Woods is a Canadian singer-songwriter.

Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, Woods began playing the guitar and writing songs as a teenager. He began his musical journey writing country music with hints of folk, pop, and rock. Woods' style of writing alludes to a soft melody and storytelling lyrics. His first album, The Hold Up, was released in 2007.

Woods' song "Brand New Gun" was featured in the movie Numb starring Matthew Perry. His song "Wait and See" was featured on Degrassi: The Next Generation, and his song "My Cousin Has a Grey Cup Ring" was used in commercials for the Grey Cup. "Grey Cup Ring" was inspired by Woods' father, who is a cousin of former Montreal Alouettes player Glen Weir.

His second album, The Widowmaker, was released in 2011, and his third album, Don't Get Too Grand, was released in 2013. The Widowmaker has been attributed to describe the up and downs of family life. The album tells a tale of one's life in a rural town and the romance associated with it. Woods went on tour for this album across Canada and focused primarily on the East Coast. His next album, Don't Get Too Grand, is inspired by a quote Richard Ford's aunt said to him on her deathbed. This was a large inspiration for his album. Woods wants this album to be a simple listen for the everyday person. Both albums are quite diverse regarding ballads and the instruments being played.