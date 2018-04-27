DetlefGreek producer Alexandros Georgiadis
Detlef
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57311769-cce7-4c14-af0c-46350faf14cb
Detlef Tracks
Sort by
Blah Blah Blah (Jamie Jones and Detlef Remix)
Kevin Knapp
Blah Blah Blah (Jamie Jones and Detlef Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blah Blah Blah (Jamie Jones and Detlef Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Swagon (feat. Ossey James)
Detlef
Swagon (feat. Ossey James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ps9rx.jpglink
Swagon (feat. Ossey James)
Last played on
Theme From S'Express (Detlef Remix)
S’Express
Theme From S'Express (Detlef Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqtz.jpglink
Theme From S'Express (Detlef Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Kinky Tail
Detlef
Kinky Tail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinky Tail
Last played on
What's Going on (Detlef vs. Denny Re Edit)
Denney
What's Going on (Detlef vs. Denny Re Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0614jnp.jpglink
What's Going on (Detlef vs. Denny Re Edit)
Last played on
My Home
Detlef
My Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Home
Last played on
Issues
Detlef
Issues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Issues
Last played on
Groove Nation
Green Velvet
Groove Nation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Groove Nation
Last played on
Swag On
Detlef
Swag On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swag On
Performer
Last played on
Pump Up
Detlef
Pump Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pump Up
Last played on
Detlef Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist