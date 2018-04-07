Keith BarrowBorn 27 September 1954. Died 22 October 1983
Keith Barrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/572e6af8-e164-43da-a324-7f68c5c47728
Keith Barrow Tracks
Sort by
Turn Me Up
Keith Barrow
Turn Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Me Up
Last played on
You Know You Want To Be Loved
Keith Barrow
You Know You Want To Be Loved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything's Gonna Be Alright
Keith Barrow
Everything's Gonna Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keith Barrow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist