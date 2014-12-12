Little Royal and The Swingmasters was an American soul and R&B group active in the 1960s and 1970s. Due to the resemblance, both physically and stylistically, Little Royal was often called "James Brown's little brother".

Notable people who have performed with Little Royal include Teddy Pendergrass and Bobby Parker.

The title track of his album Jealous, reached #15 on Billboard's Best-Selling Soul Singles chart on August 5, 1972. His song, "Razor Blade" was sampled by 16 artists, including Ice-T, Lord Finesse and J Dilla

Little Royal died at the age of 82 on September 29, 2016.