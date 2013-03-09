BarzinBorn 1995
Barzin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/572b8285-8f31-43a1-b597-60daad31abc4
Barzin Biography (Wikipedia)
Barzin is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for his slow and melancholic songs. Barzin has released four albums in his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barzin Tracks
Sort by
Mosh Pit
Barzin
Mosh Pit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mosh Pit
Last played on
Plastic Cup (ft. Deej)
Barzin
Plastic Cup (ft. Deej)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Queen Jane
Barzin
Queen Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Queen Jane
Last played on
Look What Love Has Turned Us Into
Barzin
Look What Love Has Turned Us Into
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look What Love Has Turned Us Into
Last played on
Barzin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist