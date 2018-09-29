Andrea MotisBorn 9 May 1995
Andrea Motis
1995-05-09
Andrea Motis Biography
Andrea Motis (born May 9, 1995) is a Spanish jazz singer and trumpeter who also sings in Portuguese.
Andrea Motis Tracks
Chega De Saudade
Andrea Motis
Chega De Saudade
Chega De Saudade
He's Funny That Way
Andrea Motis
He's Funny That Way
He's Funny That Way
Save The Orang Utan
Andrea Motis
Save The Orang Utan
Save The Orang Utan
Easy Living
Andrea Motis
Easy Living
Easy Living
Never Will I Marry
Andrea Motis
Never Will I Marry
Never Will I Marry
I'm An Errand Girl For Rhythm
Andrea Motis
I'm An Errand Girl For Rhythm
I'm An Errand Girl For Rhythm
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Andrea Motis
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
samba Em Preludio
Baden Powell
samba Em Preludio
samba Em Preludio
MEAN TO ME
Andrea Motis
MEAN TO ME
MEAN TO ME
