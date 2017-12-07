Marius ConstantRomanian-born French composer and conductor. Born 7 February 1925. Died 15 May 2004
Marius Constant
Marius Constant Biography (Wikipedia)
Marius Constant (7 February 1925 – 15 May 2004) was a Romanian-born French composer and conductor. Although known in the classical world primarily for his ballet scores, his most widely known music was the iconic theme for the Twilight Zone TV series.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marius Constant Tracks
The Twilight Zone
Marius Constant
The Twilight Zone
The Twilight Zone (CBS Theme)
Marius Constant
The Twilight Zone (CBS Theme)
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Olivier Messiaen
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Des canyons aux étoiles; 1. Le Désert
Black Tights (1960) - Cyrano De Bergerac
Marius Constant
Black Tights (1960) - Cyrano De Bergerac
Black Tights (1960) - Cyrano De Bergerac
Orchestra
Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran (Des Canyons aux etoiles)
Olivier Messiaen
Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran (Des Canyons aux etoiles)
Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran (Des Canyons aux etoiles)
Ensemble
Sonnerie pour réveiller le bon gros Roi des Singes
Erik Satie
Sonnerie pour réveiller le bon gros Roi des Singes
Sonnerie pour réveiller le bon gros Roi des Singes
Ensemble
Orchestra
Theme from The Twilight Zone
Marius Constant
Theme from The Twilight Zone
TWILIGHT ZONE: TV Theme
Marius Constant
TWILIGHT ZONE: TV Theme
TWILIGHT ZONE: TV Theme
