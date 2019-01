Roddy Ricch is an American rapper and producer from Compton, California. He is signed to Bird Vision Entertainment at the moment. In November 2018, he released the mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II, which has peaked at number 68 on the Billboard 200 chart.

