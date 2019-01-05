Roddy RicchBorn 22 October 1998
Roddy Ricch
1998-10-22
Roddy Ricch Biography (Wikipedia)
Roddy Ricch is an American rapper and producer from Compton, California. He is signed to Bird Vision Entertainment at the moment. In November 2018, he released the mixtape, Feed Tha Streets II, which has peaked at number 68 on the Billboard 200 chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roddy Ricch Tracks
Die Young
Roddy Ricch
Die Young
Die Young
Last played on
Splash Warning
Meek Mill
Splash Warning
Splash Warning
Last played on
