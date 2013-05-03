TV Rock was an Australian dance music duo consisting of Grant Smillie and Ivan Gough.

TV Rock entered the mainstream in February 2006 with their hit "Flaunt It" featuring Seany B which reached #1 for five weeks, spent 39 weeks in the Australian ARIA Top 50 (including 31 weeks inside the Top 40), and won the 2006 ARIA Music Award for highest-selling single and best dance release.

TV Rock collaborated with Melbourne dance team Dukes of Windsor for their third single release "The Others" which reached No.10 in Australia in June 2007 and spent 20 weeks inside the Australian Top 50.

Their debut album, Sunshine City, was released on 25 November 2006.

The duo founded a dance record label, Neon Records, which manages fellow Melbournian DJs Dirty South & Denzal Park and singer Zoe Badwi.

In early 2013, Gough left TV Rock to pursue solo projects.