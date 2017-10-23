LaikaUK dream pop / trip-hop band. Formed 1993
1993
Laika were an English band founded in 1993 by Margaret Fiedler and John Frenett, both formerly of Moonshake, and producer and engineer Guy Fixsen.
Alpabet Soup (6 Music Session 21Oct 2003)
Leaf By Leaf (6 Music Session 21Oct 2003)
Falling Down (6 Music Session 21Oct 2003)
Barefoot Blues (6 Music Session 21Oct 2003)
Dance Till Dawn (Schlepp Geist Remix)
Coming Down Glass
