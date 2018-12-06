Young BuckAmerican rapper. Born 15 March 1981
Young Buck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg4ym.jpg
1981-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5719f1bd-ee0e-4454-b402-8e51ba9613fe
Young Buck Biography (Wikipedia)
David Darnell Brown (born March 15, 1981), best known by his stage name Young Buck, is an American rapper. Buck is a former member of the hip hop group UTP Playas. As a music executive, he heads his own record label, Cashville Records, and is currently a member of the hip hop group G-Unit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Buck Tracks
Sort by
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
The Game
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyx3f.jpglink
Hate It Or Love It (G-Unit Remix) (feat. 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck & Tony Yayo)
Last played on
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
50 Cent
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
P.I.M.P. (Remix) (feat. Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck)
Last played on
Stomp (feat. T.I. & Ludacris)
Young Buck
Stomp (feat. T.I. & Ludacris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg4ym.jpglink
Stomp (feat. T.I. & Ludacris)
Last played on
Green Light (Remix) (feat. Young Buck)
Beyoncé
Green Light (Remix) (feat. Young Buck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04blpyw.jpglink
Green Light (Remix) (feat. Young Buck)
Last played on
Let Me In (feat. 50 Cent)
Young Buck
Let Me In (feat. 50 Cent)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg4ym.jpglink
Let Me In (feat. 50 Cent)
Last played on
Shorty Wanna Ride
Young Buck
Shorty Wanna Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg4ym.jpglink
Shorty Wanna Ride
Last played on
Scylla
RL Grime
Scylla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty5cf.jpglink
Scylla
Last played on
Young Buck Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist