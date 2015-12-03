Little Hat JonesBorn 5 October 1899. Died 7 March 1981
Little Hat Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1899-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57167003-cc70-4741-9eeb-2088e9fd1722
Little Hat Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
George "Little Hat" Jones (October 5, 1899 – March 7, 1981) was an American Texas blues musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Hat Jones Tracks
Sort by
Bye Bye Baby Blues
Little Hat Jones
Bye Bye Baby Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye Bye Baby Blues
Last played on
Little Hat Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist