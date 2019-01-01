Kalmár PálBorn 5 September 1900. Died 21 November 1988
Kalmár Pál
Kalmár Pál Biography (Wikipedia)
Pál Kalmár (September 5, 1900 – November 21, 1988) was a Hungarian pop singer who is noted as being the first singer to perform Gloomy Sunday. He was at the height of his fame in the 1930s and 1940s but continued singing into the '60s. Kalmar Pal's musical history is also well documented in Saly Noemi's book "A Tangokiraly" (The Tango King).
Kalmár Pál Tracks
