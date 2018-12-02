Freddie StoneBorn 5 June 1947
Freddie Stone
Freddie Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Stone (born Frederick Jerome Stewart, June 5, 1947, Vallejo, California) is an American pastor and musician, best known as a co-founder, guitarist, and vocalist in the band Sly and the Family Stone, fronted by his brother Sly and including his sisters Rosie and Vet.
After leaving the band in the mid-1970s, Stone signed a short recording contract with Motown Records.
