Sheldon HarnickBorn 30 April 1924
Sheldon Harnick
1924-04-30
Sheldon Harnick Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheldon Mayer Harnick (born April 30, 1924) is an American lyricist and songwriter best known for his collaborations with composer Jerry Bock on musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof.
Harnick began his career writing words and music to comic songs in musical revues. One of these, "The Merry Minuet", was popularized by the Kingston Trio. It is in the caustic style usually associated with Tom Lehrer and is sometimes incorrectly attributed to Lehrer.
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Music Arranger
Last played on
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Barbara Cook
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Last played on
Sunrise, Sunset
Jerry Bock
Sunrise, Sunset
Sunrise, Sunset
Performer
Last played on
Sunrise Sunset
Henry Goodman
Sunrise Sunset
Sunrise Sunset
Last played on
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
