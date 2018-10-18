QuillFormed 1967
Quill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/570c2de7-8d21-4f5f-9cb9-f28802c89dc6
Quill Biography (Wikipedia)
Quill was a Northeast United States rock band that played extensively throughout New England, New York and the mid-Atlantic states in the late 1960s and that gained national attention by performing at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969. The band was founded by two singer/songwriters and brothers from the Boston area, Jon and Dan Cole.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quill Tracks
Sort by
Maid Malou Fetch The Wood
Quill
Maid Malou Fetch The Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
pw
Quill
pw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
pw
Last played on
Tumbling Years
Quill
Tumbling Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumbling Years
Last played on
Life is Life
Quill
Life is Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life is Life
Last played on
England
Quill
England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
England
Last played on
Quill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist