Honey ConeFormed 1966. Disbanded 1973
Honey Cone
1966
Honey Cone Biography (Wikipedia)
Honey Cone was an American R&B and soul all–girl vocal group, who are best remembered for their Billboard #1 hit single, "Want Ads". They were the premier female group for Hot Wax Records, operated by Holland–Dozier–Holland after they had departed from Motown Records.
Honey Cone Tracks
Want Ads
Want Ads
Don't Count Your Chickens
Don't Count Your Chickens
Sunday Morning People
Sunday Morning People
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show (Part 1)
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show (Part 1)
Girls It Ain't Easy
Girls It Ain't Easy
While You're Out Looking For Sugar
While You're Out Looking For Sugar
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show
One Monkey Don't Stop No Show
Somebody Is Always Messing Up A Good Thing
Sittin' On A Time Bomb
Innocent Til Proven Guilty
Innocent Til Proven Guilty
Stick Up
Stick Up
It's Better To Have Loved And Lost
When Will It End
When Will It End
The Day I Found Myself
The Day I Found Myself
