Linda Yamamoto
Linda Yamamoto Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Yamamoto (山本リンダ Yamamoto Rinda, Chinese:山本稲:pinyin; shan bendao) is a Japanese singer and actress whose latest hit song was "Nerai uchi" (狙いうち, meaning "Sharpshoot") in 1973.
Linda Yamamoto Tracks
Koi No Ban Ban
Linda Yamamoto
Koi No Ban Ban
Koi No Ban Ban
