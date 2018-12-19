Lauren O'Connell
Lauren O'Connell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56feb028-4b97-4cb3-809a-40ecd0ebe604
Lauren O'Connell Tracks
Sort by
I Think It's Going to Rain Today
Lauren O'Connell
I Think It's Going to Rain Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In The Dark
Lauren O'Connell
Dancing In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing In The Dark
Last played on
Lauren O'Connell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Hannah Peel featuring Duke Special - Cars In The Garden
-
Hannah Peel invites herself round to David Holmes's house.
-
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
-
Hannah Peel talks synths and plays some classic synth pop on her WASP
-
Express Yourself: Hannah Peel
-
Hannah Peel: Escapism In Music
Back to artist