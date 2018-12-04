Mark StringerConductor. Born 1964
Mark Stringer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56fc739b-5376-478d-9544-21435cb0bb73
Mark Stringer Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Stringer (born 1964) is an American conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Stringer Tracks
Sort by
D'un matin de Printemps
Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de Printemps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
D'un matin de Printemps
Orchestra
Last played on
Pour Les Funerailles D'Un Soldat For Baritone, Choir And Orchestra
Lili Boulanger
Pour Les Funerailles D'Un Soldat For Baritone, Choir And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pour Les Funerailles D'Un Soldat For Baritone, Choir And Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
D'un Matin de Printemps
Lili Boulanger
D'un Matin de Printemps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
D'un Matin de Printemps
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist