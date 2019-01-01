Cybill Lynne Shepherd (born February 18, 1950) is an American actress, singer and former model and fashion star. Shepherd's better-known roles include Jacy in The Last Picture Show (1971), Kelly in The Heartbreak Kid (1972), Betsy in Taxi Driver (1976), Maddie Hayes on Moonlighting (1985–1989), Cybill Sheridan on Cybill (1995–1998), Phyllis Kroll on The L Word (2007–2009), Madeleine Spencer on Psych (2008–2013), Cassie in the television film The Client List (2010), and Linette Montgomery on The Client List (2012–2013).