Tony SbarbaroBorn 27 June 1897. Died 30 October 1969
Tony Sbarbaro
1897-06-27
Tony Sbarbaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Sparbaro, known professionally as Tony Sbarbaro or Tony Spargo (June 27, 1897 – October 30, 1969) was an American jazz drummer associated with New Orleans jazz. He was the drummer of the Original Dixieland Jazz Band for over 50 years.
Tony Sbarbaro Tracks
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
Nick LaRocca
Soudan
Nick LaRocca
Soudan
