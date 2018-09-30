Cristin MiliotiBorn 16 August 1985
Cristin Milioti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56f8bdda-33f6-4bf5-96c4-7c7d4e190d31
Cristin Milioti Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristin Milioti (born August 16, 1985) is an American actress and vocalist. She has worked in Broadway theatre productions such as That Face, Stunning, and the Tony Award-winning musical Once. She also played the titular Mother on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2013 to 2014, Teresa Petrillo Belfort in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, and Betsy Solverson in the second season of Fargo (2015). She has won a Grammy Award and has been nominated for a Tony Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cristin Milioti Tracks
Sort by
Falling Slowly
Steve Kazee
Falling Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Slowly
Last played on
Always Crashing In The Same Car
Cristin Milioti
Always Crashing In The Same Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Crashing In The Same Car
Last played on
Falling Slowly
Steve Kazee
Falling Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Slowly
Last played on
Falling Slowly
Steve Kazee & Cristin Milioti
Falling Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Slowly
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist