1940-08-03
Roscoe Mitchell (born August 3, 1940) is an American composer, jazz instrumentalist, and educator, known for being "a technically superb – if idiosyncratic – saxophonist". The Penguin Guide to Jazz described him as "one of the key figures" in avant-garde jazz; All About Jazz states that he has been "at the forefront of modern music" for the past 35 years. Critic Jon Pareles in The New York Times has mentioned that Mitchell "qualifies as an iconoclast". In addition to his own work as a bandleader, Mitchell is known for cofounding the Art Ensemble of Chicago and the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM).
R509A Twenty B
Six Gongs and Two Woodblocks
Bells for the South Side
Solo Sax Improvisation
Conversations
Saxophone Solo
Slow Tenor And Bass
Harpers Ferry
Yusef Lateef, Roscoe Mitchell, Adam Rudolph, Douglas R. Ewart
Nonaah
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Glasgow City Halls
7 May 2017
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Tectonics 2017: Roscoe Mitchell, John Chantler & Luke Fowler
City Halls
6 May 2017
Tectonics 2017: Roscoe Mitchell, John Chantler & Luke Fowler
Hear and Now
City Halls
22 Feb 2014
Hear and Now
