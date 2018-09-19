Nicole MitchellBorn 17 February 1967
Nicole Mitchell
1967-02-17
Nicole Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Mitchell (born 1967) is an American jazz flautist, composer, and former chairwoman of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM).
Nicole Mitchell Tracks
Vodou Spacetime Kettle
Nicole Mitchell
Vodou Spacetime Kettle
Vodou Spacetime Kettle
Last played on
Peace Starts Inside of You
Nicole Mitchell
Peace Starts Inside of You
Peace Starts Inside of You
Performer
Last played on
Move Into Our Own
Nicole Mitchell
Move Into Our Own
Move Into Our Own
Last played on
Move Into Our Own
Nicole Mitchell
Move Into Our Own
Move Into Our Own
Last played on
Move Into Your Own
Nicole Mitchell
Move Into Your Own
Move Into Your Own
Performer
Last played on
Munktmunk
Mike Reed, Tomeka Reid & Nicole Mitchell
Munktmunk
Munktmunk
Performer
Last played on
