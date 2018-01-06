MistinguettBorn 5 April 1875. Died 5 January 1956
Mistinguett (3 April 1875 – 5 January 1956) was a French actress and singer, whose birth name was Jeanne Florentine Bourgeois. She was at one time the highest-paid female entertainer in the world.
Mon Homme
Il m'a Vu Nue
Ca C'est Paris
