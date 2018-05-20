Gerard CousinsGuitarist
Gerard Cousins
Gerard Cousins Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerard Cousins is a Welsh guitarist, composer and arranger.
His solo guitar arrangements include traditional Welsh songs such as gwahoddiad which have been broadcast on BBC Radio Wales. He has also contributed to the soundtracks of two films by the artist/filmmaker Stuart Croft, The Lossleader and Rococo 55.
Gerard Cousins Tracks
Gwahoddiad
Gerard Cousins
Gwahoddiad
Gwahoddiad
Last played on
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
Last played on
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Gerard Cousins
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Last played on
In The Grip Part 1 (Homage To Philip Glass)
Gerard Cousins
In The Grip Part 1 (Homage To Philip Glass)
This Marriage
Eric Whitacre
This Marriage
This Marriage
Last played on
Gwahoddiad (Arglwydd Dyma Fi)
Gerard Cousins
Gwahoddiad (Arglwydd Dyma Fi)
Gwahoddiad (Arglwydd Dyma Fi)
Last played on
THE FIRST BEAT IS THE LAST SOUND
Gerard Cousins
THE FIRST BEAT IS THE LAST SOUND
THE FIRST BEAT IS THE LAST SOUND
Last played on
The Sound of One Hand Clapping
Gerard Cousins
The Sound of One Hand Clapping
The Sound of One Hand Clapping
Last played on
Lisa Lan
Gerard Cousins
Lisa Lan
Lisa Lan
Last played on
Teifi's Dream (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau)
Gerard Cousins
Teifi's Dream (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau)
Teifi's Dream (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau)
WHITE CLOUD BLUE SKY (HOMAGE TO JOHN MCLAUGHLIN)
Gerard Cousins
WHITE CLOUD BLUE SKY (HOMAGE TO JOHN MCLAUGHLIN)
Minimi For 2 Guitars
Gerard Cousins
Minimi For 2 Guitars
Minimi For 2 Guitars
Gerard Cousins Links
