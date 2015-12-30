Johnny BoardBorn 8 December 1919. Died 15 December 1989
Johnny Board
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56efbe2f-40f1-43c0-b8e4-f7cd78967ab2
Johnny Board Tracks
Sort by
You Upset Me Baby
Johnny Board
You Upset Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm7s.jpglink
You Upset Me Baby
Last played on
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwq.jpglink
Gates Steps Out
Last played on
Back to artist