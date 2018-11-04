Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes
Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56eec504-6b8b-4689-9931-14849b57a785
Tracks
Sort by
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play Me Like You Play Your Guitar
Last played on
My Baby Plays The Same Old Song On Guitar All Night Long
Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes
My Baby Plays The Same Old Song On Guitar All Night Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With The Guitar Man
Duane Eddy
Dance With The Guitar Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr426.jpglink
Dance With The Guitar Man
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist