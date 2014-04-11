The CollectorsCanadian band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1971
The Collectors
1966
The Collectors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Collectors was a Canadian psychedelic rock band active in the 1960s.
The Collectors Tracks
Howard Chrisman's Older
Howard Chrisman's Older
The Long Rain
The Long Rain
Don't Turn Away
Don't Turn Away
