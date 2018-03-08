Minna KealBorn 22 March 1909. Died 14 November 1999
Minna Keal
1909-03-22
Minna Keal Biography
Minna Keal, née Mina Nerenstein (22 March 1909 – 14 November 1999) was a British composer. After early compositions as a student, she only returned to composing at the end of her life. Aged 80 when her music was first performed at the Proms in 1989, she experienced her return to composition as a new life:
Ballade
