Lyn MurrayBorn 13 August 1909. Died 29 April 1989
1909-08-13
Lyn Murray (born Lionel Breeze, August 13, 1909 - May 20, 1989) was a composer, conductor, and arranger of music for radio, film and television.
To Catch a Thief (1955) - The Red Convertible/To Catch a Thief Part 1/Bus Stop/Toy Trumpets
Orchestra
