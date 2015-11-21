The New Lost City Ramblers, or NLCR, is a contemporary old-time string band that formed in New York City in 1958 during the Folk Revival. Mike Seeger, John Cohen, and Tom Paley were its founding members. Tracy Schwarz replaced Paley, who left the group in 1962. Seeger died of cancer in 2009, and Paley died in 2017. NLCR participated in the old-time music revival, and continued to directly influence many later musicians.