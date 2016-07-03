The CrimeaFormed 2002. Disbanded 2013
The Crimea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnrw.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56e576a2-b7c9-4c59-abad-4085a0deacb9
The Crimea Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crimea were a British indie band, based in Camden, London. The band were featured in John Peel's Festive Fifty, ranking higher than bands such as The White Stripes and all eleven of the initial album demos were played on his show. The Guardian has described The Crimea's songs as "mini-epics" that reduce frontman Davey MacManus to "spasms of jerking anguish". On 2 July 2013 they announced via their official Twitter account that they were calling time on their 11-years as a band and that their gig at the Jazz Café in London on 30 July 2013 would be their last.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Crimea Tracks
Sort by
Lottery Winners On Acid
The Crimea
Lottery Winners On Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnrw.jpglink
Lottery Winners On Acid
Last played on
White Russian Galaxy
The Crimea
White Russian Galaxy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnrw.jpglink
White Russian Galaxy
Last played on
Last Plane Out of Saigon
The Crimea
Last Plane Out of Saigon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnrw.jpglink
Last Plane Out of Saigon
Last played on
The Only Living Boy And Girl
The Crimea
The Only Living Boy And Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnrw.jpglink
The Only Living Boy And Girl
Last played on
Opposite Ends
The Crimea
Opposite Ends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnrw.jpglink
Opposite Ends
Last played on
The Crimea Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
British Sea Power
-
“I’ve moved on emotionally, but lyrically I’m still dragging my heels” – British Sea Power’s exultant new record
-
British Sea Power - Don't Let The Sun Get In The Way
-
British Sea Power - Keep On Trying (Sechs Freunde)
-
'I don't think many bands would get anywhere without them' - Scott from British Sea Power on the power of independent venues
-
Scott and Martin from British Sea Power talk about their new record Sea of Brass
-
Neil from British Sea Power speaks to Stuart Maconie
-
British Sea Power chat to Shaun Keaveny
Back to artist