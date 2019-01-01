Daljit Mattu
Daljit Mattu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01y7q0p.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56e35ffe-c3ad-4b62-a93c-ee2d438b08d2
Daljit Mattu Biography (BBC)
Daljit Mattu is a well known UK Punjabi artist from West Midlands. He is well known for his melodies and one of his popular album is Captain Bhangra II. His biggest hit 'Captain Bhangra Da' had become a worldwide phenomenon, and it had catapulted a relatively unknown Daljit Mattu as one of the rising stars of the Bhangra industry.
Daljit Mattu Tracks
Sort by
Captain Bhangre Da
Daljit Mattu
Captain Bhangre Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y7q0p.jpglink
Captain Bhangre Da
Last played on
Kaun Nee Jandah
PBN
Kaun Nee Jandah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bndlp.jpglink
Kaun Nee Jandah
Last played on
Boli
PBN
Boli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bndlp.jpglink
Boli
Last played on
Yaari
Tindy & Rixx
Yaari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y7q0p.jpglink
Yaari
Drama Queen
Bups Saggu
Drama Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nmtrg.jpglink
Drama Queen
Daljit Mattu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist