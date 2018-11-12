CupidR&B singer. Born 10 October 1982
Cupid
1982-10-10
Cupid Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryson Bernard (born October 10, 1982) better known by his stage name Cupid, is an American singer born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. He has released four albums, and is best known for the single "Cupid Shuffle".
Cupid Shuffle
Cupid
Cupid
