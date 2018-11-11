Paul Downes is an English folk guitarist, singer and composer. He has appeared on eight albums with bands, three highly acclaimed solo albums and has over 150 session credits. He has toured every concert venue, theatre and festival in Britain, plus many tours in the USA and Europe, as well as appearing in cabaret in the West Indies and newsreading on US radio.

Born in Exeter, Devon, Downes played classical guitar in his youth. He played a solo recital in Westminster Abbey at the age of 16 and subsequently took up folk music. From the age of 12, his best friend was Steve Knightley; then at 16, they met Phil Beer. After giving up a promising academic career, he went on the road as half of the folk duo Downes and Beer.

The pair met Bill Zorn, who had just left the Kingston Trio, and formed the Arizona Smoke Revue. When Zorn returned to the states, Downes toured with Pete Seeger before being asked to sit in on the first Joyce Gang gig. The Joyce Gang are an Anglo/Irish roots band with whom Downes has recorded five albums. He still plays with the Joyce Gang and as a solo artist, as well as occasional reunions with Phil Beer and Arizona Smoke Revue.