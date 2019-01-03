LFOLyte Funkie Ones. Formed 1995. Disbanded 28 September 2009
Lyte Funkie Ones (LFO) was an American pop and hip hop band consisting of vocalists Devin Lima (born Harold Lima; March 18, 1977 – November 21, 2018) and Brad Fischetti (born September 11, 1975). The band was formerly a trio that also featured lead singer and primary songwriter Rich Cronin, and initially disbanded after his death in 2010, but Lima and Fischetti reunited LFO as a duo in 2017. Before Lima joined the group in 1999, the third member was Brian Gillis (known as "Brizz"), who was with the group from its start in 1995. The band is best known for their hit songs "Summer Girls," "Girl on TV," and "Every Other Time." The band has sold over four million records worldwide.
Girl On TV
Girl On TV
Last played on
Summer Girls
Summer Girls
Last played on
