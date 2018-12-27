Lee HazlewoodBorn 9 July 1929. Died 4 August 2007
1929-07-09
Barton Lee Hazlewood (July 9, 1929 – August 4, 2007) was an American country and pop singer, songwriter, and record producer, most widely known for his work with guitarist Duane Eddy during the late 1950s and singer Nancy Sinatra in the 1960s.
Hazlewood had a distinctive baritone voice that added a resonance to his music. His collaborations with Nancy Sinatra as well as his solo output in the late 1960s and early 1970s have been praised as an essential contribution to a sound often described as "cowboy psychedelia" or "saccharine underground".
Lee Hazlewood Tracks
Summer Wine
Nancy Sinatra
Summer Wine
Summer Wine
Some Velvet Morning
Lee Hazlewood
Some Velvet Morning
Some Velvet Morning
Did You Ever
Nancy Sinatra
Did You Ever
Did You Ever
If It's Monday Morning
Lee Hazlewood
If It's Monday Morning
If It's Monday Morning
Jackson
Lee Hazlewood
Jackson
Jackson
My Autumn's Done Come
Lee Hazlewood
My Autumn's Done Come
My Autumn's Done Come
Sundown, Sundown
Nancy Sinatra
Sundown, Sundown
Sundown, Sundown
Your Thunder And Your Lightning
Lee Hazlewood
Your Thunder And Your Lightning
Your Thunder And Your Lightning
Sand
Nancy Sinatra
Sand
Sand
