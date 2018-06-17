Roy DruskyBorn 22 June 1930. Died 23 September 2004
Roy Drusky
1930-06-22
Roy Drusky Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Frank Drusky, Jr. (June 22, 1930 – September 23, 2004) was an American country music singer, songwriter, producer, actor and disc jockey popular from the 1960s through the early 1970s. Known for his baritone voice, he was known for incorporating the Nashville sound and for being the first artist to record a song written by Kris Kristofferson ("Jody and the Kid"). His highest-charting single was the No. 1 "Yes Mr. Peters", a duet with Priscilla Mitchell.
Blue Eyes Cryin' In The Rain
Blue Eyes Cryin' In The Rain
Long, Long Texas Road
Long, Long Texas Road
Say You'll Stay Until Tomorrow
Say You'll Stay Until Tomorrow
Three Hearts In A Tangle
Three Hearts In A Tangle
Jody and The Kid
Jody and The Kid
Look Into My Teardrops
Look Into My Teardrops
Second Hand Rose
Second Hand Rose
