Henry McCullough
Northern Irish guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. Born 21 July 1943. Died 14 June 2016
1943-07-21
Henry McCullough Biography
Henry Campbell Liken McCullough (21 July 1943 – 14 June 2016) was a Northern Irish guitarist, singer and songwriter. He was best known for his work as a member of Spooky Tooth, The Grease Band, and Paul McCartney and Wings. He also performed and recorded as a solo artist and session musician.
Get Out My House/Belfast To Boston
Henry McCullough
Get Out My House/Belfast To Boston
Belfast To Boston
Henry McCullough
Belfast To Boston
Belfast To Boston
Failed Christian
Henry McCullough
Failed Christian
Failed Christian
Let the Four Winds Blow
Henry McCullough
Let the Four Winds Blow
Let the Four Winds Blow
I Couldn't Sleep For Thinking Of Hank WIlliams
Henry McCullough
I Couldn't Sleep For Thinking Of Hank WIlliams
Mess Of The Blues
Henry McCullough
Mess Of The Blues
Mess Of The Blues
Time To Put The Snakes To Bed
Henry McCullough
Time To Put The Snakes To Bed
Time To Put The Snakes To Bed
House Of The Rising Sun
Henry McCullough
House Of The Rising Sun
House Of The Rising Sun
Kushty Rye
Henry McCullough
Kushty Rye
Kushty Rye
Worried Man
Henry McCullough
Worried Man
Worried Man
I've Got A Secret
Henry McCullough
I've Got A Secret
I've Got A Secret
Mind Your Own Business (Version 1)
Henry McCullough
Mind Your Own Business (Version 1)
Burial Ground
Henry McCullough
Burial Ground
Burial Ground
Down In The Amusement
Henry McCullough
Down In The Amusement
Down In The Amusement
Big Old River
Henry McCullough
Big Old River
Big Old River
Let It Be
Henry McCullough
Let It Be
Let It Be
Walk With Me
Henry McCullough
Walk With Me
Walk With Me
Here comes the sun
Henry McCullough
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
You Can't Do That
Henry McCullough
You Can't Do That
You Can't Do That
