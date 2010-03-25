CordBand from Norfolk, UK
Cord
Cord Biography (Wikipedia)
Cord (often written as C/O/R/D) are a four-piece band from Norfolk, UK. Originally signed by Island Records on a five-album deal they were released from their contract in March 2007. The band's song "Go Either Way" is featured on the soundtrack for EA's video game Madden NFL 07. Also, the song "Sea of Trouble" was featured in the NME Essential Bands 2007. Their song "Winter" reached the UK Top 40.
The band split in 2008, however reformed in 2010 and released their second album, 'Later Is Better for Me, If That's Okay?', in 2011 on the NRone record label.
Cord Tracks
Sea Of Trouble Summer Sundae 2004
Go Either Way Summer Sundae 2004
Small Things Summer Sundae 2004
Greater Part Summer Sundae 2004
Why I Want It Summer Sundae 2004
