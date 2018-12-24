Boris Brott, OC OOnt (born March 14, 1944) is a Canadian conductor and motivational speaker. He is one of the most internationally recognized Canadian conductors, having conducted on stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall and Covent Garden. He is known for his innovative methods of introducing classical music to new audiences. Over his career, he has commissioned, performed and recorded a wide variety of Canadian works.

Brott is the founder and artistic director of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada and the Brott Music Festival, both based in Hamilton, Ontario. He is the founding Music Director and Conductor Laureate of the New West Symphony in Los Angeles, and Artistic Director and Conductor of the McGill Chamber Orchestra in Montreal. He is a former Principal Youth and Family conductor with the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, where he continues to conduct family and education concerts.