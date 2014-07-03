Charles KingsleyBorn 12 June 1819. Died 23 January 1875
Charles Kingsley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1819-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56d14f75-679d-4f9e-b33f-d095b0620216
Charles Kingsley Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Kingsley (12 June 1819 – 23 January 1875) was a broad church priest of the Church of England, a university professor, social reformer, historian and novelist. He is particularly associated with Christian socialism, the working men's college, and forming labour cooperatives that failed but led to the working reforms of the progressive era. He was a friend and correspondent with Charles Darwin. He was also the uncle of traveller and scientist Mary Kingsley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Kingsley Tracks
Sort by
The Young Knight
Nina Simone
The Young Knight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
The Young Knight
Last played on
Back to artist