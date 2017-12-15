Big TiggerBorn 22 December 1972
1972-12-22
Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan (born December 22, 1972), also known as Big Tigg, is an American television/radio personality and rapper best known as the host of BET's Rap City and 106 & Park.
Snake (feat. Big Tigger)
R. Kelly
Snake (feat. Big Tigger)
