Barbra StreisandBorn 24 April 1942
Barbra Streisand Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand (born April 24, 1942) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and filmmaker. In a career spanning six decades, she has achieved success in multiple fields of entertainment and has been recognized with two Academy Awards, ten Grammy Awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Legend Award, five Emmy Awards including one Daytime Emmy, a Special Tony Award, an American Film Institute award, a Kennedy Center Honors prize, four Peabody Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and nine Golden Globes. She is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award – though only three were competitive awards – and is one of only two artists in that group who have also won a Peabody.
After beginning a successful recording career in the 1960s, Streisand ventured into film by the end of that decade. She starred in the critically acclaimed Funny Girl, for which she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Her other films include The Owl and the Pussycat, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, for which she received her second Academy Award, composing music for the love theme "Evergreen", the first woman to be honored as a composer. With the release of Yentl in 1983, Streisand became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major studio film. The film won an Oscar for Best Score and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical; Streisand received the Golden Globe Award for Best Director, the first (and to date only) woman to win that award.
Barbra Streisand Tracks
Sort by
No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
Woman In Love
The Rain Will Fall
Not A Day Goes By
It Had To Be You
Evergreen
Guilty
You Don't Bring Me Flowers
Happy Days Are Here Again
Everything Must Change
People
Don't Rain on My Parade (feat. Bob Merrill)
The Way We Were
Second Hand Rose
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 31
