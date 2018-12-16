Brooke Gabrielle Ligertwood (née Fraser, born 15 December 1983) better known by her stage name Brooke Fraser, is a New Zealand singer and songwriter best known for her hit single "Something in the Water", released in 2010. Fraser released two studio albums What to Do with Daylight (2003) and Albertine (2006) through Columbia Records before signing a recording contract with Wood + Bone. Her third studio album, Flags was released in 2010 and it is her most successful album to date. Her most recent album, Brutal Romantic, was released in November 2014 through Vagrant Records. She is one of the top selling and most popular New Zealand recording artists of all time: her albums were certified 15× Platinum. Fraser is also a member of the Christian music group Hillsong Worship and was songwriter and lead vocalist for the Grammy winning song "What a Beautiful Name" which was credited under her married name Brooke Ligertwood.