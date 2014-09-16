Nick LaRoccaBorn 11 April 1889. Died 22 February 1961
Nick LaRocca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1889-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/56ccb1ca-96b4-4314-a167-944e7c01bec8
Nick LaRocca Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic James "Nick" LaRocca (April 11, 1889 – February 22, 1961), was an early jazz cornetist and trumpeter and the leader of the Original Dixieland Jass Band. He is the composer of one of the most recorded jazz classics of all-time, "Tiger Rag". He was part of what is generally regarded as the first recorded jazz band, a band which recorded and released the first jazz recording, "Livery Stable Blues" in 1917.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick LaRocca Tracks
Sort by
Fidgety Feet
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
Fidgety Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidgety Feet
Last played on
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
Nick LaRocca
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
Last played on
Soudan
Nick LaRocca
Soudan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soudan
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Nick LaRocca
Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
New Tiger Rag
Nick LaRocca
New Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d91ht.jpglink
New Tiger Rag
Last played on
Nick LaRocca Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist