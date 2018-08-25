Furry LewisAmerican country blues guitarist. Born 6 March 1893. Died 14 September 1981
Furry Lewis
1893-03-06
Biography
Walter E. "Furry" Lewis (March 6, 1893 or 1899 – September 14, 1981) was an American country blues guitarist and songwriter from Memphis, Tennessee. He was one of the first of the blues musicians active in the 1920s to be brought out of retirement and given new opportunities to record during the folk blues revival of the 1960s.
Tracks
John Henry Blues
Casey Jones
Mean Old Bedbug Blues
Furry's Blues
Shake 'Em On Down
John Henry
Falling Down Blues
Judge Harsh Blues
