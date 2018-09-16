Nick KennyBorn 3 February 1895. Died 1 December 1975
Nick Kenny
1895-02-03
Nicholas Aloysius Kenny (February 3, 1895 in Astoria, New York - December 1, 1975 in Sarasota, Florida) was a syndicated newspaper columnist, a song lyricist and a poet who wrote light verse in the Edgar Guest tradition.
